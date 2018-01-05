Columbus Police write more than 1,100 tickets in 12-day traffic safety operation

More Videos 1:28 Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says Pause 1:16 Are you sure you didn't just run that red light? 1:29 AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 3:05 Nieces of woman killed at New Year's Eve party describe her as caring, loving 1:35 Volunteers help thaw the freeze one hot meal at a time 2:25 Residents leave The Ralston after heating system fails 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:25 5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama 1:22 Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going 0:31 How to prevent a home fire in the winter Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Are you sure you didn't just run that red light? During the recent crackdowns on distracted driving, Columbus police were also citing drivers for ordinary traffic violations, such as running red lights. “It’s a problem,” Lt. Clyde Dent said last week as he directed the operation on Victory Drive. During the recent crackdowns on distracted driving, Columbus police were also citing drivers for ordinary traffic violations, such as running red lights. “It’s a problem,” Lt. Clyde Dent said last week as he directed the operation on Victory Drive. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

