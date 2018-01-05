GBI identifies trooper involved in car chase, fatal Lumpkin Court shooting

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the trooper involved in the car chase and Lumpkin Court shooting that left Jarvis Lykes of Columbus dead.
Michael Nolen, a trooper with the Georgia State Patrol, was involved in the Dec. 29 shooting in the 2700 block of Lumpkin Court, the GBI said in an open records request. Lykes, 35, sustained a gunshot wound to the right shoulder about 10:30 p.m. and was pronounced dead in the emergency room at Midtown Medical Center .
Nolen, who is white, wasn’t injured during the incident. Lykes was black.
In preliminary information on the shooting, the GBI said Lykes turned around in the Kia Forte he was driving before reaching the DUI checkpoint where the Georgia State Patrol and Columbus Police Department were operating near Cusseta Road about 9:30 p.m. Nolen attempted to stop Lykes but the driver failed to pull over.
The trooper pursued Lykes, who drove into the residential neighborhood on Lumpkin Court, a dead-end street.
After stopping his vehicle, Lykes exited the Kia and a physical altercation between Lykes and the trooper occurred as Lykes attempted to re-enter his vehicle. The trooper, during the altercation, fired one shot, striking Lykes in the upper torso.
A handgun was found in a container in the driver’s area of the Kia driven by Lykes, the GBI said.
The Rev. Willie Phillips of Winterfield on the Move against Drugs was inside his house when he saw two vehicles speed past the street. The vehicles were traveling an estimated 50-60 mph on the residential street during the chase, Phillips said.
He and a neighbor walked to the dead-end street where the cars stopped.
Phillips said Lykes got out of his car and the trooper was outside his cruiser before he heard the shooting. The minister heard only one shot but neighbors said they possibly heard two.
The shooting remains under investigation by the GBI after a request from the Georgia State Patrol. The GBI will turn the investigation over to the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review after its investigation is completed.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
