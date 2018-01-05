GBI identifies trooper involved in car chase, fatal Lumpkin Court shooting

More Videos

Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says 1:28

Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says

Pause
Antonio King back in Russell County for hearing 0:24

Antonio King back in Russell County for hearing

Nieces of woman killed at New Year's Eve party describe her as caring, loving 3:05

Nieces of woman killed at New Year's Eve party describe her as caring, loving

Are you sure you didn't just run that red light? 1:16

Are you sure you didn't just run that red light?

Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow 2:52

Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow

(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals

“Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting 3:24

“Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting

Volunteers help thaw the freeze one hot meal at a time 1:35

Volunteers help thaw the freeze one hot meal at a time

Residents leave The Ralston after heating system fails 2:25

Residents leave The Ralston after heating system fails

Youth coalition promotes bringing Interstate 14 to the Chattahoochee Valley 2:38

Youth coalition promotes bringing Interstate 14 to the Chattahoochee Valley

  • Rev. Willie Phillips witnessed part of chase on Lumpkin Court

    The Rev. Willie Phillips of Winterfield on the Move Against Drugs talks about what he saw late Friday before Jarvis Lykes, 35, was shot and killed by a trooper with the Georgia State Patrol at the dead-end of Lumpkin Court in Columbus.

The Rev. Willie Phillips of Winterfield on the Move Against Drugs talks about what he saw late Friday before Jarvis Lykes, 35, was shot and killed by a trooper with the Georgia State Patrol at the dead-end of Lumpkin Court in Columbus. Ben Wright benw@ledger-enquirer.com
The Rev. Willie Phillips of Winterfield on the Move Against Drugs talks about what he saw late Friday before Jarvis Lykes, 35, was shot and killed by a trooper with the Georgia State Patrol at the dead-end of Lumpkin Court in Columbus. Ben Wright benw@ledger-enquirer.com

Crime

GBI identifies trooper involved in car chase, fatal Lumpkin Court shooting

By Sarah Robinson And Ben Wright

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com, benw@ledger-enquirer.com

January 05, 2018 07:52 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the trooper involved in the car chase and Lumpkin Court shooting that left Jarvis Lykes of Columbus dead.

Michael Nolen, a trooper with the Georgia State Patrol, was involved in the Dec. 29 shooting in the 2700 block of Lumpkin Court, the GBI said in an open records request. Lykes, 35, sustained a gunshot wound to the right shoulder about 10:30 p.m. and was pronounced dead in the emergency room at Midtown Medical Center .

Nolen, who is white, wasn’t injured during the incident. Lykes was black.

In preliminary information on the shooting, the GBI said Lykes turned around in the Kia Forte he was driving before reaching the DUI checkpoint where the Georgia State Patrol and Columbus Police Department were operating near Cusseta Road about 9:30 p.m. Nolen attempted to stop Lykes but the driver failed to pull over.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The trooper pursued Lykes, who drove into the residential neighborhood on Lumpkin Court, a dead-end street.

After stopping his vehicle, Lykes exited the Kia and a physical altercation between Lykes and the trooper occurred as Lykes attempted to re-enter his vehicle. The trooper, during the altercation, fired one shot, striking Lykes in the upper torso.

A handgun was found in a container in the driver’s area of the Kia driven by Lykes, the GBI said.

The Rev. Willie Phillips of Winterfield on the Move against Drugs was inside his house when he saw two vehicles speed past the street. The vehicles were traveling an estimated 50-60 mph on the residential street during the chase, Phillips said.

He and a neighbor walked to the dead-end street where the cars stopped.

Phillips said Lykes got out of his car and the trooper was outside his cruiser before he heard the shooting. The minister heard only one shot but neighbors said they possibly heard two.

The shooting remains under investigation by the GBI after a request from the Georgia State Patrol. The GBI will turn the investigation over to the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review after its investigation is completed.

Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says 1:28

Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says

Pause
Antonio King back in Russell County for hearing 0:24

Antonio King back in Russell County for hearing

Nieces of woman killed at New Year's Eve party describe her as caring, loving 3:05

Nieces of woman killed at New Year's Eve party describe her as caring, loving

Are you sure you didn't just run that red light? 1:16

Are you sure you didn't just run that red light?

Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow 2:52

Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow

(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals

“Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting 3:24

“Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting

Volunteers help thaw the freeze one hot meal at a time 1:35

Volunteers help thaw the freeze one hot meal at a time

Residents leave The Ralston after heating system fails 2:25

Residents leave The Ralston after heating system fails

Youth coalition promotes bringing Interstate 14 to the Chattahoochee Valley 2:38

Youth coalition promotes bringing Interstate 14 to the Chattahoochee Valley

  • Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says

    A friend of the 63-year-old woman killed during a New Year’s party was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a standoff in the 200 block of Kendrick Avenue. Tommy McNeal, 65, faces a murder charge in the shooting of Nancy Johnson. He will booked into the Muscogee County Jail.

Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says

View More Video