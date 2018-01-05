Man accused in first 2018 homicide not yet booked in Muscogee County Jail

The man accused in the first homicide of 2018 in Columbus hasn’t been booked into the Muscogee County Jail two days after his Wednesday arrest on Kendrick Avenue, authorities said Friday.
Tommy McNeal, 65, sustained no physical injuries during his arrest but was admitted to Midtown Medical Center for health reasons, said Police Maj. J.D. Hawk of the Bureau of Investigative Services.
“We were not responsible for his illness,” the major said.
McNeal is charged with murder in the New Year’s shooting of 63-year-old Nancy Johnson in the 2900 block of Colorado Street. While celebrating New Year, she was shot through the door of her home after denying entry to the suspect.
The victim’s daughter also was shot after she went outside to confront McNeal, authorities said. She was treated for her injuries at the hospital and later released.
McNeal has an extensive criminal history. The most serious is the March 17, 1975 murder of Tennessee police officer Hugh Everette Eubanks after he responded to a domestic dispute. McNeal served seven years before he was paroled in 1982.
