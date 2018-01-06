Police seek 35-year-old man on multiple charges

The Special Victims Unit of the Columbus Police Department is looking for a man wanted on multiple outstanding warrants.
Police didn’t identify the charges for which they are seeking Jermaine Antonio Alexander, 35. Anyone with information on Alexander’s location should contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3449.
Alexander is described as black, about 5-foot-11 inches tall and 140 pounds. His hair is black and he has a scar under his left eye.
He may be driving a gold or tan 1999 Ford Taurus with the tag BUG 5403.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
