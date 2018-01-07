Tommy McNeal
Man charged with shooting death of Columbus woman now in jail

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

January 07, 2018 03:33 PM

The man accused of the shooting death of a Columbus woman is now in the Muscogee County Jail.

Tommy McNeal, 65, was taken from Midtown Medical Center Sunday morning.

He did not resist arrest.

On Jan. 3, police captured McNeal after a standoff in the 200 block of Kerndrick Avenue.

Police say McNeal sustained no physical injuries during the arrest but was admitted to the hospital for health reasons.

McNeal is a suspect in the Jan. 1 murder of Nancy Johnson.

According to an official report, Johnson was shot through the door of her home on Colorado Street after denying entry to the suspect.

The victim’s daughter was also shot but was released from the hospital.

He is scheduled to be in Columbus Recorder’s Court at 9 a.m. Jan. 10.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581

  Comments  

    A friend of the 63-year-old woman killed during a New Year's party was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a standoff in the 200 block of Kendrick Avenue. Tommy McNeal, 65, faces a murder charge in the shooting of Nancy Johnson. He will booked into the Muscogee County Jail.

