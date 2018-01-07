Issac Fluellen
Missing man found dead in creek

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

January 07, 2018 05:32 PM

January 07, 2018 05:32 PM

The body of a missing Columbus man, Issac Fluellen Jr., was found in a creek Sunday morning.

Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley said the 64-year-old Fluellen, who had been missing since Dec. 31, was found not far from the Warren Williams Homes on Warren Williams Road.

He had last been seen in the area of 23rd Avenue.

Though no foul play is suspected, Worley said the body is being sent to Atlanta for an autopsy.

No other details are known at this time.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

