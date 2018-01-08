More Videos

Crime

Man accused of striking woman on head with hammer said she injured herself, police say

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

January 08, 2018 11:22 AM

An intoxicated man accused of striking a woman on the head with a hammer early Sunday at Kabar Apartments told police she injured herself when she fell down the stairs, according to testimony Monday in Columbus Recorder's Court.

Cornel Nero, 44, pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault. He was ordered held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail.

Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court.

Columbus police were called to Kabar Apartments at 26 Mason Drive around 5:05 a.m. Sunday to investigate a dispute. They found the victim with a gash on her head.

She was treated by medics on the scene, and refused to be transported to Columbus Midtown Medical Center for further treatment.

Officer Nicole Reeves said the victim reported that Nero struck her on top of her head with a hammer during an altercation. They were both intoxicated at the time.

Nero told police that she was injured when she fell down the stairs. Officials found the hammer they said was used during the incident.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

