Columbus man tried to rape woman after they celebrated New Year's at club, police say

A Columbus man was accused of trying to rape a woman after they celebrated New Year's together at a club, according to testimony Monday in Columbus Recorder's Court.
Tyrie Thomas, 23, pleaded not guilty to attempted rape, aggravated assault and violation of a stay away order. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $5,500.
Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court.
Columbus police were called to a Veterans Parkway apartment around 3 a.m. Jan. 1 to investigate an assault.
Cpl. Julie Haynes said there was a trail of blood leading to the residence. It continued into the home, where there was a pool of blood near the front door and the bed.
They found the victim frantic and crying. She reported that she left the club with the victim and went to the residence, where he then tried to have sex with her.
She said she told him no, but he forced himself on top of her. He allegedly choked her with his left hand and held her left hand down onto the bed.
"He told her that he didn't care what she wanted and that it was going to happen," Haynes stated. "The victim stated that at that point when he would not get off of her, she grabbed the nearest thing with her right hand, which was the glass of water, and smashed it against Tyrie's head."
She was then able to escape.
Officials found Thomas at St. Francis Hospital. He allegedly told police that he touched the victim inappropriately after she told him she didn't want to have sex with him.
At the time of the incident, Thomas was under a court order to stay away from the victim. He was arrested and charged with aggravated stalking, attempted rape and aggravated assault.
In court, the victim said she didn't recall reporting that Thomas stated he would have sex with her against her will. She said she was emotionally overwhelmed at the time, and she would be willing to give police and the District Attorney's Office another statement about the incident.
Assistant District Attorney Matt Brown said he would be willing to take her statement, but he asked that the charge still be bound over to Superior Court.
Attorney William Kendrick asked that the attempted rape charge be reduced, because his client, Thomas, stated that he only touched her inappropriately.
He also asked that the aggravated stalking charge be amended to violation of a stay away order, because he said Thomas didn't harass or intimidate the woman. He reminded the judge that she consented to celebrating with him at the club and allowed him into the residence.
Hunter agreed to amend the aggravated stalking charge, but he denied Kendrick's motion to reduce the attempted rape charge.
"It didn't get that far, but the testimony was that she hit him upside of the head with something that caused severe bleeding," Hunter said. "That's why it didn't happen. I think the jury can infer that if it weren't for that, it might very well would have happened."
