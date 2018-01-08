Columbus man tried to rape woman after they celebrated New Year's at club, police say

More Videos 1:28 Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says Pause 2:11 What happens in a rape kit exam? 1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:26 'He was never into street life,' friend said of slain Macon rapper 1:28 Veteran's family enjoys hot water for first time in seven years thanks to volunteers 1:25 5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 0:52 New coalition looks to market I-75 corridor 4:42 Alt ed committee chairman: MCSD must make 'strategic choice' 1:36 Photographs from Georgia's Media Day in Atlanta Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

What happens in a rape kit exam? A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused. A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused. John Simmons The Charlotte Observer

A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused. John Simmons The Charlotte Observer