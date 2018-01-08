Auburn juvenile arrested for theft, marijuana

A 15-year-old boy faces theft and drug charges in Auburn, Ala.
The teen was arrested by Auburn police on Sunday night.
He faces charges of unlawful breaking and rntering of a motor vehicle, theft of property 4th degree, possession of marijuana 2nd degree, and fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer.
According to an official report, it was about 6:30 p.m. when Auburn Police responded to a call in reference to an unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle in progress at a residence in the 300 block of Webster Road.
Responding officers were given the description of a suspect seen inside of a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu.
Once on the scene, officers observed an individual matching the suspect description and attempted to contact him. The suspect fled, leading officers on a brief foot chase. The juvenile was subsequently detained and identified as the individual responsible for unlawfully entering the victim’s vehicle and taking cash from inside.
Officers also located a small quantity of marijuana on the suspect when he was taken into custody.
The juvenile was transported to the Lee County Youth Development Center where he remains in custody pending a detention hearing.
