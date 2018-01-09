Columbus man attacked by 2 men left unconscious, bleeding from head

A man was bleeding from his head and unconscious after being attacked Sunday night by two men at the intersection of 11th Avenue and 47th Street, authorities said.
He was rushed to Columbus Midtown Medical Center, where he remains in stable condition as of Tuesday morning.
Columbus police were called to the intersection of 11th Avenue and 47th Street around 8:36 p.m. Sunday to investigate an assault.
A witness reported seeing two black men dressed in dark clothing beating a man unconscious. One suspect was described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds, while the other was described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 130 pounds.
"We have a couple potential suspects, but not enough to say a name or anything on them," Lt. Ralph Dowe. "We're still waiting to interview some people."
The motive behind the attack remains under investigation.
"We haven't really been able to talk to the victim ourselves, because he's being treated," Dowe said.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
