Columbus teen charged after altercation with teacher, police say

A 13-year-old was charged Monday afternoon after he allegedly got into an altercation with a teacher at Eddy Middle School, authorities said.
He faces one count of simple assault against an employee of a public school system.
A Columbus police officer was working as a school resource officer at Eddy Middle School 2100 South Lumpkin Road when he was informed around 1:15 p.m. Monday about a verbal altercation involving a student and teacher.
Mercedes Parham, the communications director with the Muscogee County School District, said the 13-year-old threatened the teacher. When asked to elaborate on what was said and how, she stated it's still under investigation.
No further details concerning the incident were provided on the initial police report.
