Crime

Phenix City man charged with home invasion at apartment

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

January 09, 2018 03:08 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

A 23-year-old man was arrested Monday night in a December home invasion at a Columbus apartment on Reese Road, authorities said.

Cameron Cliatt of Phenix City faces one count each of home invasion and pointing a pistol at another. He was placed in the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Thursday hearing in Columbus Recorder's Court.

Columbus police were called to Gentian Oaks Apartments at 4503 Reese Road around 11:30 a.m. Dec. 26 to meet someone. The victim reported a home invasion.

Cliatt was arrested around 11 p.m. Monday on outstanding warrants stemming from the incident. Additional details about the case are not available at this time.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

