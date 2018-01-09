Phenix City man charged with home invasion at apartment

A 23-year-old man was arrested Monday night in a December home invasion at a Columbus apartment on Reese Road, authorities said.
Cameron Cliatt of Phenix City faces one count each of home invasion and pointing a pistol at another. He was placed in the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Thursday hearing in Columbus Recorder's Court.
Columbus police were called to Gentian Oaks Apartments at 4503 Reese Road around 11:30 a.m. Dec. 26 to meet someone. The victim reported a home invasion.
Cliatt was arrested around 11 p.m. Monday on outstanding warrants stemming from the incident. Additional details about the case are not available at this time.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
