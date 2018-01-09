Woman killed when Kia Sorento hits guardrail then is struck by Dodge pickup truck

A 37-year-old Clanton, Ala., woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday.
According to a report from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Amy Marie Haley died at the scene when the 2008 Kia Sorento she was driving left the roadway and struck a guardrail before being struck by a 2001 Dodge Ram pickup truck.
Haley was not wearing a seat belt.
The driver of the Dodge sustained minor injuries.
The crash occurred at 10:50 p.m. on Interstate 65 approximately two miles south of Clanton.
Alabama State Troopers are investigating.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
