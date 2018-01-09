Alabama State Troopers investigate fatal crash
Alabama State Troopers investigate fatal crash Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
Alabama State Troopers investigate fatal crash Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

Crime

Woman killed when Kia Sorento hits guardrail then is struck by Dodge pickup truck

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

January 09, 2018 03:18 PM

A 37-year-old Clanton, Ala., woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday.

According to a report from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Amy Marie Haley died at the scene when the 2008 Kia Sorento she was driving left the roadway and struck a guardrail before being struck by a 2001 Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Haley was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Dodge sustained minor injuries.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The crash occurred at 10:50 p.m. on Interstate 65 approximately two miles south of Clanton.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Man facing murder charges in fatal shooting pleads guilty to reduced charge after jury selected, trial set to begin

    A man facing trial on murder charges in a 2014 fatal shooting triggered by a birthday party fight pleaded to voluntary manslaughter Tuesday. Now 27, Otis James Perry pleaded guilty in the Dec. 1. 2014, death of Marquise Alante Shivers, who was shot twice during a dispute around 10 p.m. at 4006 Sixth Ave., where friends had gathered for a birthday celebration. Perry pleaded right before the case was to go to trial, as attorneys had spent Monday picking a jury. He first huddled in the courtroom with about 10 relatives to discuss whether to plea or let the trial proceed with opening statements.

Man facing murder charges in fatal shooting pleads guilty to reduced charge after jury selected, trial set to begin

Man facing murder charges in fatal shooting pleads guilty to reduced charge after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:31

Man facing murder charges in fatal shooting pleads guilty to reduced charge after jury selected, trial set to begin
Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says 1:28

Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says
One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop 0:53

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop

View More Video