Keep Columbus Beautiful to host ‘Litter Enforcement’ training at Public Safety Center

More Videos

Man facing murder charges in fatal shooting pleads guilty to reduced charge after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:31

Man facing murder charges in fatal shooting pleads guilty to reduced charge after jury selected, trial set to begin

Pause
(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says 1:28

Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says

What happens in a rape kit exam? 2:11

What happens in a rape kit exam?

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

President Trump takes field for the National Anthem presentation 0:44

President Trump takes field for the National Anthem presentation

Georgia fans standing by Bulldogs 'no matter what' after loss to Alabama in national championship 1:10

Georgia fans standing by Bulldogs 'no matter what' after loss to Alabama in national championship

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama 1:25

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama

College Football National Championship photos by Beau Cabell 2:00

College Football National Championship photos by Beau Cabell

  • Ten things to know about Columbus' Recycling and Sustainability Center

    Here's a quick look at the basics of Columbus' Recycling and Sustainability Center.

Here's a quick look at the basics of Columbus' Recycling and Sustainability Center. Mike Haskey mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com
Here's a quick look at the basics of Columbus' Recycling and Sustainability Center. Mike Haskey mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com

Crime

Keep Columbus Beautiful to host ‘Litter Enforcement’ training at Public Safety Center

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

January 09, 2018 03:30 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

To help make the community safer, the Keep Columbus Beautiful Commission is hosting “Litter Enforcement” training at the Public Safety Center .

“Litter is a Crime” workshop is held 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. Thursday at 510 10th St. It is sponsored by the Keep Columbus Beautiful Commission and Public Works of the Columbus Consolidated Government .

Those attending the session will learn how to make the community safer by taking time to enforce Georgia’s Comprehensive Litter Prevention and Abatement Act. The law makes it easier to cite someone for littering or illegal dumping.

Participants will learn how litter enforcement has been used as a deterrent to additional crimes and how to work with the courts and others to reduce littering and illegal dumping.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Agencies attending the workshop include Columbus Police Department, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, Muscogee County Marshals Office, Keep Columbus Beautiful and other community leaders.

For information, call Gloria Weston-Smart, executive director of Keep Columbus Beautiful Commission at (706) 225-4008.

Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Man facing murder charges in fatal shooting pleads guilty to reduced charge after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:31

Man facing murder charges in fatal shooting pleads guilty to reduced charge after jury selected, trial set to begin

Pause
(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says 1:28

Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says

What happens in a rape kit exam? 2:11

What happens in a rape kit exam?

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

President Trump takes field for the National Anthem presentation 0:44

President Trump takes field for the National Anthem presentation

Georgia fans standing by Bulldogs 'no matter what' after loss to Alabama in national championship 1:10

Georgia fans standing by Bulldogs 'no matter what' after loss to Alabama in national championship

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama 1:25

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama

College Football National Championship photos by Beau Cabell 2:00

College Football National Championship photos by Beau Cabell

  • Man facing murder charges in fatal shooting pleads guilty to reduced charge after jury selected, trial set to begin

    A man facing trial on murder charges in a 2014 fatal shooting triggered by a birthday party fight pleaded to voluntary manslaughter Tuesday. Now 27, Otis James Perry pleaded guilty in the Dec. 1. 2014, death of Marquise Alante Shivers, who was shot twice during a dispute around 10 p.m. at 4006 Sixth Ave., where friends had gathered for a birthday celebration. Perry pleaded right before the case was to go to trial, as attorneys had spent Monday picking a jury. He first huddled in the courtroom with about 10 relatives to discuss whether to plea or let the trial proceed with opening statements.

Man facing murder charges in fatal shooting pleads guilty to reduced charge after jury selected, trial set to begin

View More Video