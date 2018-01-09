Keep Columbus Beautiful to host ‘Litter Enforcement’ training at Public Safety Center

To help make the community safer, the Keep Columbus Beautiful Commission is hosting “Litter Enforcement” training at the Public Safety Center .
“Litter is a Crime” workshop is held 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. Thursday at 510 10th St. It is sponsored by the Keep Columbus Beautiful Commission and Public Works of the Columbus Consolidated Government .
Those attending the session will learn how to make the community safer by taking time to enforce Georgia’s Comprehensive Litter Prevention and Abatement Act. The law makes it easier to cite someone for littering or illegal dumping.
Participants will learn how litter enforcement has been used as a deterrent to additional crimes and how to work with the courts and others to reduce littering and illegal dumping.
Never miss a local story.
Agencies attending the workshop include Columbus Police Department, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, Muscogee County Marshals Office, Keep Columbus Beautiful and other community leaders.
For information, call Gloria Weston-Smart, executive director of Keep Columbus Beautiful Commission at (706) 225-4008.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
Comments