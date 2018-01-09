More Videos

Attorney says ex-deputy succumbed to 'temptations he had as a law enforcement officer to flirt with women' 2:24

Attorney says ex-deputy succumbed to 'temptations he had as a law enforcement officer to flirt with women'

Pause
Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:31

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

Are you sure you didn't just run that red light? 1:16

Are you sure you didn't just run that red light?

President Trump takes field for the National Anthem presentation 0:44

President Trump takes field for the National Anthem presentation

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama 1:25

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama

Alabama beats Georgia 26-23 to win the CFP National Championship 1:27

Alabama beats Georgia 26-23 to win the CFP National Championship

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Smiths Station's Deondrae Williams signs with Navy 2:15

Smiths Station's Deondrae Williams signs with Navy

Man says deputies told him to decapitate dog or go to jail 2:04

Man says deputies told him to decapitate dog or go to jail

Georgia fans standing by Bulldogs 'no matter what' after loss to Alabama in national championship 1:10

Georgia fans standing by Bulldogs 'no matter what' after loss to Alabama in national championship

  • Police respond to 911 call, find one person dead, take another into custody

    Columbus Police responded Tuesday afternoon to 911 call, finding one person dead and taking another person into custody in the 5100 block of Trussell Avenue in Columbus. Details are limited at this time. We'll report more as more details become available.

Police respond to 911 call, find one person dead, take another into custody

Columbus Police responded Tuesday afternoon to 911 call, finding one person dead and taking another person into custody in the 5100 block of Trussell Avenue in Columbus. Details are limited at this time. We'll report more as more details become available.
Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer
Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

Crime

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

A man facing trial on murder charges in a 2014 fatal shooting triggered by a birthday party fight pleaded to voluntary manslaughter Tuesday. Now 27, Otis James Perry pleaded guilty in the Dec. 1. 2014, death of Marquise Alante Shivers, who was shot twice during a dispute around 10 p.m. at 4006 Sixth Ave., where friends had gathered for a birthday celebration. Perry pleaded right before the case was to go to trial, as attorneys had spent Monday picking a jury. He first huddled in the courtroom with about 10 relatives to discuss whether to plea or let the trial proceed with opening statements.

Three plead not guilty in deadly shooting of Kendrick High senior

Crime

Three plead not guilty in deadly shooting of Kendrick High senior

Columbus police were called to Ballard Way Apartments at 5600 Hunter Road around 2:30 a.m. Nov. 17 to investigate a shooting. They found Javion Shorter on the staircase of Building 14 suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen and left arm. It was his 18th birthday.Police Cpl. Sherman Hayes said the victim gave a statement to police in which he identified the shooter, but authorities declined to release the name. Shorter died two days later at Midtown Medical Center, said Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley.

Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera

Crime

Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera

Los Angeles Police are searching for a man who was caught on camera breaking into homes in Studio City between November 28 and December 3, wearing a Santa hat and scarf. The LAPD press release said the suspect knocked on doors and rang door bells to assess if anyone was home. “When no one answered the door, the suspect would gain entry to the backyards of the homes, smash a rear patio sliding door or back window, then enter the homes,” the press release said. “Once inside, the suspect removed cash, jewelry, safes, and firearms before leaving. A get-a-way driver has been seen in a dark sedan.”

Tarr offers no apologies, only explanation of how he fatally shot his neighbor

Crime

Tarr offers no apologies, only explanation of how he fatally shot his neighbor

Combat veteran Timothy Tarr recounted how he shot neighbor Alcides Washington, and recalled his bloody experiences while serving overseas, and how that affected his reaction to Washington’s turning toward him with a paintball gun on May 24, 2016, after Tarr ordered him to quit shooting it. After his account, Chief Assistant District Attorney Al Whitaker questioned Tarr's account. This is an excerpt of his questioning.

Man pleads not guilty to shooting innocent Columbus woman in revenge killing

Crime

Man pleads not guilty to shooting innocent Columbus woman in revenge killing

Adrian Harris,30, pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court to charges stemming from a Sept. 30 drive-by shooting that took the life of Takelia Johnson near Ewart Avenue. Harris,30, faces one count each of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. These are excerpts of an interview with Michael Eddings, the defense attorney who represented Harris during the hearing.

Attorney elated for client, client's family after not guilty verdicts

Crime

Attorney elated for client, client's family after not guilty verdicts

The jury reached a verdict early Friday afternoon in the murder trial of Gary Lee Jones Jr., charged in Robert Earl Bolden’s Nov. 5, 2014 fatal shooting on Riverland Avenue in Columbus’ Oakland Park community. Jones was found not guilty on all charges, which included malice or deliberate murder, felony murder for allegedly killing Bolden while committing the felony of armed robbery, armed robbery and using a gun to commit a crime. Michael Eddings, Jones' defense attorney, spoke with the media after the verdicts came in. These are excerpts from his comments.

Watch as verdict is read in Oakland Park murder trial

Crime

Watch as verdict is read in Oakland Park murder trial

The jury has reached a verdict in the murder trial of Gary Lee Jones Jr., charged in Robert Earl Bolden’s Nov. 5, 2014 fatal shooting on Riverland Avenue in Columbus’ Oakland Park community. Jones was found not guilty on all charges, which included malice or deliberate murder, felony murder for allegedly killing Bolden while committing the felony of armed robbery, armed robbery and using a gun to commit a crime.Jurors deliberated about three hours before announcing they had a verdict at 1:15 p.m.

Defendant in murder trial takes the stand, says the victim had a gun

Crime

Defendant in murder trial takes the stand, says the victim had a gun

Gary Lee Jones Jr. took the stand Thursday morning to testify on his own behalf. Jones is facing murder charges in connection with the Nov. 5, 2014 shooting death of Robert Earl Bolden outside the Riverwind Apartments. This is an excerpt of Jones' testimony. Jones testified that Bolden "tussled" with Adrian Devon Patterson,26, that he saw Bolden with a silver gun, heard a gun shot, but did not see the actual shooting.

Man fatally shot in Phenix City, another injured

Crime

Man fatally shot in Phenix City, another injured

Two shootings in Phenix City left one man dead Wednesday and another injured just west of 10th Avenue on Fourth Street South, police said. A unidentified man who appeared to be in his early 20s was pronounced dead of a gunshot to the head at 4:19 p.m. at the scene, Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. said. His body will be sent to the Department of Forensic Science in Montgomery, Ala. on Thursday. Sumbry said his office is trying to get in touch with relatives to identify the man.