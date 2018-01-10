Opelika police say man stabbed woman during argument
Police say man stabs victim in arm, torso, leg during argument

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

January 10, 2018 10:03 AM

Police in Opelika, Ala., say a 51-year-old man has been charged with domestic violence (assault) 2nd degree after stabbing a woman.

According to a police report, the woman told officers that during an argument Tuesday Hubert Askew pulled a knife and stabbed her in the arm, torso and leg.

She was taken to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment.

None of the wounds were life threatening.

The incident occurred in the 1200 block of Samford Place.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

