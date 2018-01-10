Police say man stabs victim in arm, torso, leg during argument

Police in Opelika, Ala., say a 51-year-old man has been charged with domestic violence (assault) 2nd degree after stabbing a woman.
According to a police report, the woman told officers that during an argument Tuesday Hubert Askew pulled a knife and stabbed her in the arm, torso and leg.
She was taken to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment.
None of the wounds were life threatening.
Never miss a local story.
The incident occurred in the 1200 block of Samford Place.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments