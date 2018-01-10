More Videos

  Police respond to 911 call, find one person dead, take another into custody

Columbus Police responded Tuesday afternoon to 911 call, finding one person dead and taking another person into custody in the 5100 block of Trussell Avenue in Columbus. Details are limited at this time. We'll report more as more details become available.

Murder hearing continued for 88-year-old suspect in Columbus shooting

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

January 10, 2018 12:35 PM

UPDATED 2 HOURS 12 MINUTES AGO

The preliminary hearing for the 88-year-old man charged in Tuesday's deadly shooting on Trussville Avenue was continued until a later date.

James Byrd was set to appear in Columbus Recorder's Court at 9 a.m. Wednesday to face one count of murder. His hearing was continued until 9 a.m. Thursday for an unknown reason.

Byrd was charged with the death of 67-year-old Nancy Green. She was found suffering from a gunshot wound around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 5100 block of Trussell Avenue, according to Columbus police.

Green was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later by Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton. Her body will be sent to the crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy.

Columbus Police Maj. Hawk told the Ledger-Enquirer on the scene that no further details concerning the incident are available at this time.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

