Murder hearing continued for 88-year-old suspect in Columbus shooting

Police respond to 911 call, find one person dead, take another into custody Columbus Police responded Tuesday afternoon to 911 call, finding one person dead and taking another person into custody in the 5100 block of Trussell Avenue in Columbus. Details are limited at this time. We'll report more as more details become available. Columbus Police responded Tuesday afternoon to 911 call, finding one person dead and taking another person into custody in the 5100 block of Trussell Avenue in Columbus. Details are limited at this time. We'll report more as more details become available. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

