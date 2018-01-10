Murder hearing continued for 88-year-old suspect in Columbus shooting

The preliminary hearing for the 88-year-old man charged in Tuesday's deadly shooting on Trussville Avenue was continued until a later date.
James Byrd was set to appear in Columbus Recorder's Court at 9 a.m. Wednesday to face one count of murder. His hearing was continued until 9 a.m. Thursday for an unknown reason.
Byrd was charged with the death of 67-year-old Nancy Green. She was found suffering from a gunshot wound around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 5100 block of Trussell Avenue, according to Columbus police.
Green was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later by Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton. Her body will be sent to the crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy.
Never miss a local story.
Columbus Police Maj. Hawk told the Ledger-Enquirer on the scene that no further details concerning the incident are available at this time.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments