Pause
  • Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

    U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric emergency physician at Cleveland Clinic Children's, child abuse is something that unfortunately pediatricians and emergency room physicians are always on the lookout for, but parents need to know the warning signs of physical abuse too, especially when their children are left in the care of others.

Crime

Columbus woman charged with child cruelty

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

January 10, 2018 12:39 PM

A Columbus woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a child cruelty incident at the Colony Inn on Victory Drive, authorities said.

Brelatisy Williams was charged with two counts of second-degree child cruelty. She was booked into the Muscogee County Jail for a 2 p.m. Wednesday hearing in Columbus Recorder's Court.

Columbus police were called to the Colony Inn at 4300 Victory Drive around 4:39 p.m. Tuesday to meet with a person. Further investigation led to Williams being charged with two counts of child cruelty.

The initial police report indicates that the incident happened at the hotel between noon and 4:30 p.m. and lists two victims. No other details were given.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

