Columbus woman charged with child cruelty

A Columbus woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a child cruelty incident at the Colony Inn on Victory Drive, authorities said.
Brelatisy Williams was charged with two counts of second-degree child cruelty. She was booked into the Muscogee County Jail for a 2 p.m. Wednesday hearing in Columbus Recorder's Court.
Columbus police were called to the Colony Inn at 4300 Victory Drive around 4:39 p.m. Tuesday to meet with a person. Further investigation led to Williams being charged with two counts of child cruelty.
The initial police report indicates that the incident happened at the hotel between noon and 4:30 p.m. and lists two victims. No other details were given.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
