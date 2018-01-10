80 Churches turn out for active shooter training at City Services Center

More Videos 0:33 Columbus police discuss shooting that left 67-year-old woman dead Pause 2:27 Highlights from the active-shooter training for churches 0:54 Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 1:31 Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:39 Feeling sick? Here's how to deal with the flu 1:35 Bang Bang Lady offers five ideas to get a big bang for your fireworks bucks this New Year's Eve 1:28 Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says 0:53 One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop 1:26 'He was never into street life,' friend said of slain Macon rapper Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Highlights from the active-shooter training for churches Columbus Police Department training officers held a two-hour session on church safety and how to respond to an active shooter situation in front of a full house in the city council chambers. For more information, contact the Crime Prevention Unit at 706-653-3173 Columbus Police Department training officers held a two-hour session on church safety and how to respond to an active shooter situation in front of a full house in the city council chambers. For more information, contact the Crime Prevention Unit at 706-653-3173 Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

