I shot my caretaker, 88-year-old allegedly tells a family member. ‘Come get you some.’

More Videos 3:10 88-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to shooting stepdaughter Pause 0:33 Columbus police discuss shooting that left 67-year-old woman dead 2:27 Highlights from the active-shooter training for churches 0:11 Columbus police investigate death outside Columbus pawn shop 3:05 Nieces of woman killed at New Year's Eve party describe her as caring, loving 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals 1:28 Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says 1:31 Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 2:11 What happens in a rape kit exam? 1:10 Tree planting for MLK Jr. Day brings community one step closer to being a food oasis Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

88-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to shooting stepdaughter James Byrd, 88, who is accused in the shooting death of his stepdaughter and caretaker, 67 year-old Nancy Green, reportedly called a family member to say that he had killed Green because he thought she was trying to steal his money. In Recorder's Court, Columbus Police Det. Mike Dahnke described the scene that officers found when they arrived James Byrd, 88, who is accused in the shooting death of his stepdaughter and caretaker, 67 year-old Nancy Green, reportedly called a family member to say that he had killed Green because he thought she was trying to steal his money. In Recorder's Court, Columbus Police Det. Mike Dahnke described the scene that officers found when they arrived Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

James Byrd, 88, who is accused in the shooting death of his stepdaughter and caretaker, 67 year-old Nancy Green, reportedly called a family member to say that he had killed Green because he thought she was trying to steal his money. In Recorder's Court, Columbus Police Det. Mike Dahnke described the scene that officers found when they arrived Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer