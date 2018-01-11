More Videos

Crime

I shot my caretaker, 88-year-old allegedly tells a family member. ‘Come get you some.’

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

January 11, 2018 02:12 PM

An 88-year-old man was accused of shooting and killing his stepdaughter at his Trussell Avenue home Tuesday afternoon after she missed his phone call, according to testimony Thursday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.

James Byrd pleaded not guilty to murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He was ordered held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail.

Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court.

James Byrd
James Byrd

Columbus police were called to the 5100 block of Trussell Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a shooting. They found 67-year-old Nancy Green, Byrd’s stepdaughter and caretaker, lying on her kitchen floor suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead on the scene about 30 minutes later, Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton said.

Sgt. Michael Dahnke said further investigation indicated that Green missed a phone call from Byrd. Instead of returning his call, she went to his home.

“Once inside the residence, the defendant shoots and kills the victim,” Dahnke told the court. “The defendant then calls a family member from Montgomery, Ala., and tells her he had just shot Nancy. ‘Come get you some.’”

Police said the family member called the victim’s roommate and told her what happened. The roommate then retrieved her firearm and went to Byrd’s residence, where she said she found Green lying on the floor and Byrd sitting at the kitchen table.

She held him at gunpoint until authorities arrived, Dahnke testified.

The roommate told police that Byrd accused Green of trying to steal money from him.

Detectives took Byrd into custody and asked him a series of basic questions, such as his name, his address and the date. He was able to answer those questions correctly.

Police said he went on to make several spontaneous utterances where he mentioned having nearly $200,000. He allegedly accused the victim and the family member in Montgomery of trying to steal his money.

“’I killed her,’” Dahnke said, quoting the defendant. “’She tried to take my money.’”

Officials said they searched Byrd’s home, where they found multiple bottles of medication. The suspect is a diabetic, Dahnke told the court.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

