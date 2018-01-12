Opelika Police hunting for three suspects who robbed Troy Bank & Trust

The Opelika Police Department said three suspects entered the Troy Bank & Trust Thursday afternoon, pulled out a firearm and demanded money.
Police said the suspects entered the bank, at 2701 Frederick Road, around 2:10 p.m. Two of the three suspects had their faces covered, and they left with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said. They fled in a silver Mercedes traveling west on Frederick Road.
All three suspects were described as black males wearing dark clothing.
No one was injured in the robbery, police say.
Anyone with information or who may recognize the suspect or the vehicle is asked to call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at (334) 705-5220. You may also call our Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.
