Crime

Road rage led to deadly shooting at Dollar General, Russell County sheriff says

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

January 12, 2018 09:46 AM

Road rage in Columbus led to Thursday night's deadly shooting at a Dollar General in Fort Mitchell, Ala., authorities said.

Lorenzo Freeman, 45, of Fort Mitchell was killed in the incident, officials said. Two others who were injured in the shooting are still being treated at Columbus Midtown Medical Center.

Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor said all three men were involved in a two-car road rage incident that started around 8 p.m. Thursday on JR Allen Parkway and crossed state lines into Fort Mitchell. There were at least two people in each vehicle, and officials are still trying to identify the aggressor.

"They basically got into a shouting matching, shooting each other birds," Taylor said. "They were tailgating each other back and forth, starting on JR Allen. There were no shots fired out of the cars driving down the road."

Taylor said he believes that both groups thought that the other group was chasing them after the initial dispute. In actuality, they were all just headed to their homes in Fort Mitchell.

"Both cars called ahead and had family members meet them at the gas station," Taylor said. "That's part of what this whole issue was. They called ahead and got other people involved. "

Authorities said they pulled over at the Sunoco gas station, where they continued to exchange before the dispute moved across the street to the Dollar General at 252 Sweetwater Branch Road.

Shots were fired in the parking lot near the front entrance of Dollar General. One of the men was shot in the leg and the other in the shoulder. Officials have yet to state where Freeman was shot.

"We're not clear if one of the shots were at the Sunoco station," Taylor said. "We're trying to clear that up. But if there was, we think it was just potentially one."

The sheriff said they have obtained a surveillance video that shows a portion of the incident at the gas station, but no video of the shooting at Dollar General.

No one has been arrested in connection with the incident, but officials said those who may face charges upon further investigation are in custody.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

