Crime

Columbus woman charged with prostitution

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

January 12, 2018 11:23 AM

A 28-year-old woman was accused of agreeing to have sex with an undercover police officer in exchange for $40 Thursday afternoon in South Columbus, authorities said.

Ashley Heard faces one count of prostitution. She was placed into the Muscogee County Jail for a 2 p.m. Friday hearing in Columbus Recorder's Court.

Members of the Columbus Police Department's Special Operation Unit were in the area of Clover Lane and 25th Avenue around 4 p.m. Thursday checking for anyone involved in prostitution.

Authorities said they came in contact with Heard, who allegedly agreed to have sex with an undercover police officer for $40. She was taken into custody on the scene.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

