Columbus woman charged with prostitution

A 28-year-old woman was accused of agreeing to have sex with an undercover police officer in exchange for $40 Thursday afternoon in South Columbus, authorities said.
Ashley Heard faces one count of prostitution. She was placed into the Muscogee County Jail for a 2 p.m. Friday hearing in Columbus Recorder's Court.
Members of the Columbus Police Department's Special Operation Unit were in the area of Clover Lane and 25th Avenue around 4 p.m. Thursday checking for anyone involved in prostitution.
Authorities said they came in contact with Heard, who allegedly agreed to have sex with an undercover police officer for $40. She was taken into custody on the scene.
Never miss a local story.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments