Columbus man arrested after choking woman with dog leash, police say

A man was charged after he allegedly choked a woman with a dog leash and threw a plate at her Wednesday night at a 16th Avenue apartment, authorities said.
Randy Gerald McCarty Jr., 34, faces one count aggravated assault. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail.
Columbus police were called to an apartment in the 4500 block of 16th Avenue around 11:33 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a dispute.
Authorities said further investigation indicated that McCarty choked a woman with a dog leash, struck her with a shoe, kicked her in the torso and threw a glass plate at her. Her current condition is unknown.
Never miss a local story.
No further details about the incident was given.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments