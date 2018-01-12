More Videos

  If you witness a crime, here's what to do

    Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here's what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Crime

Columbus man arrested after choking woman with dog leash, police say

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

January 12, 2018 12:40 PM

A man was charged after he allegedly choked a woman with a dog leash and threw a plate at her Wednesday night at a 16th Avenue apartment, authorities said.

Randy Gerald McCarty Jr., 34, faces one count aggravated assault. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail.

Columbus police were called to an apartment in the 4500 block of 16th Avenue around 11:33 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a dispute.

Authorities said further investigation indicated that McCarty choked a woman with a dog leash, struck her with a shoe, kicked her in the torso and threw a glass plate at her. Her current condition is unknown.

No further details about the incident was given.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

