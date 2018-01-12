Columbus woman left children alone at hotel for hours, police say

More Videos 0:33 Columbus police discuss shooting that left 67-year-old woman dead Pause 1:36 2016's Worst Red-Light Runners 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals 1:01 Murder suspect pleads not guilty to shooting longtime friend at NYE party in Columbus 3:10 88-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to shooting stepdaughter 0:54 Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 1:28 Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says 1:20 How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft? 1:29 AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 3:05 Nieces of woman killed at New Year's Eve party describe her as caring, loving Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric emergency physician at Cleveland Clinic Children’s, child abuse is something that unfortunately pediatricians and emergency room physicians are always on the lookout for, but parents need to know the warning signs of physical abuse too, especially when their children are left in the care of others. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric emergency physician at Cleveland Clinic Children’s, child abuse is something that unfortunately pediatricians and emergency room physicians are always on the lookout for, but parents need to know the warning signs of physical abuse too, especially when their children are left in the care of others. Meta Viers McClatchy; Cleveland Clinic

