    U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric emergency physician at Cleveland Clinic Children’s, child abuse is something that unfortunately pediatricians and emergency room physicians are always on the lookout for, but parents need to know the warning signs of physical abuse too, especially when their children are left in the care of others.

Crime

Columbus woman left children alone at hotel for hours, police say

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

January 12, 2018 02:24 PM

A woman was accused of leaving two children alone Monday afternoon at the Colony Inn hotel on Victory Drive, according to testimony Thursday in Columbus Recorder's Court.

Brelatisy Williams, 23, pleaded not guilty to second-degree child cruelty. She was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $5,000.

Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court.

Columbus police were called to the Colony Inn at 4300 Victory Drive around 4:39 p.m. Monday to meet with a person. Williams was accused of leaving her two children, ages 2 and 4, alone at the hotel.

The initial police report indicates that the incident occurred between noon to 4:30 p.m. The children weren't injured.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

