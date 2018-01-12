Columbus woman left children alone at hotel for hours, police say

A woman was accused of leaving two children alone Monday afternoon at the Colony Inn hotel on Victory Drive, according to testimony Thursday in Columbus Recorder's Court.
Brelatisy Williams, 23, pleaded not guilty to second-degree child cruelty. She was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $5,000.
Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court.
Columbus police were called to the Colony Inn at 4300 Victory Drive around 4:39 p.m. Monday to meet with a person. Williams was accused of leaving her two children, ages 2 and 4, alone at the hotel.
The initial police report indicates that the incident occurred between noon to 4:30 p.m. The children weren't injured.
