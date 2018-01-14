Police: Man crashes stolen vehicle while fleeing

Columbus police have arrested a 21-year-old Midland man who crashed in a vehicle that officers say was stolen.
According to an official report, among the charges faced by Christian Eugene Clay, are theft by taking and strking a fixed object.
The police report says an officer noticed a vehicle traveling west on Macon Road around 11 p.m. Saturday with no headlights on. Police say the driver fled from an attempted traffic stop and hit a fixed object on Boxwood Boulevard.
Police say it was then discovered that the vehicle, valued at $25,000, had been stolen.
Never miss a local story.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments