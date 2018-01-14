Christian Clay
Christian Clay Muscogee County Jail
Christian Clay Muscogee County Jail

Crime

Police: Man crashes stolen vehicle while fleeing

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

January 14, 2018 04:08 PM

Columbus police have arrested a 21-year-old Midland man who crashed in a vehicle that officers say was stolen.

According to an official report, among the charges faced by Christian Eugene Clay, are theft by taking and strking a fixed object.

The police report says an officer noticed a vehicle traveling west on Macon Road around 11 p.m. Saturday with no headlights on. Police say the driver fled from an attempted traffic stop and hit a fixed object on Boxwood Boulevard.

Police say it was then discovered that the vehicle, valued at $25,000, had been stolen.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

    A man facing trial on murder charges in a 2014 fatal shooting triggered by a birthday party fight pleaded to voluntary manslaughter Tuesday. Now 27, Otis James Perry pleaded guilty in the Dec. 1. 2014, death of Marquise Alante Shivers, who was shot twice during a dispute around 10 p.m. at 4006 Sixth Ave., where friends had gathered for a birthday celebration. Perry pleaded right before the case was to go to trial, as attorneys had spent Monday picking a jury. He first huddled in the courtroom with about 10 relatives to discuss whether to plea or let the trial proceed with opening statements.

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:31

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin
Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says 1:28

Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says
One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop 0:53

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop

View More Video