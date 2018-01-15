More Videos

    Maj. Gil Slouchick, who heads the Bureau of Investigative Services at the Columbus Police Department, talks about drug crimes, how the department is addressing the issue and what the community can do to help.

Crime

Columbus police officer faces drug charge

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

January 15, 2018 03:28 PM

A Columbus police officer was among two people arrested Saturday afternoon on drug-related charges, authorities said.

Sameen Mitchell and Chelsea Moses, both 27, face one count each of possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects. He was also charged with violation of oath of officer. They were booked into the Muscogee County, but later released on bond.

In a police report, officials said Moses and Mitchell were found with 9 grams of marijuana (street value of $9), multiple plastic baggies and two grinders.

Mitchell was an officer with the Columbus Police Department when he was taken into custody at 1:42 p.m. Saturday inside of his home in the 2400 block of West Britt David.

Gil Slouchick, the assistant police chief, declined Monday afternoon to comment on the incident or give Mitchell’s current employment status.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

