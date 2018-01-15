Columbus police officer faces drug charge

A Columbus police officer was among two people arrested Saturday afternoon on drug-related charges, authorities said.
Sameen Mitchell and Chelsea Moses, both 27, face one count each of possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects. He was also charged with violation of oath of officer. They were booked into the Muscogee County, but later released on bond.
In a police report, officials said Moses and Mitchell were found with 9 grams of marijuana (street value of $9), multiple plastic baggies and two grinders.
Mitchell was an officer with the Columbus Police Department when he was taken into custody at 1:42 p.m. Saturday inside of his home in the 2400 block of West Britt David.
Never miss a local story.
Gil Slouchick, the assistant police chief, declined Monday afternoon to comment on the incident or give Mitchell’s current employment status.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments