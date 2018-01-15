More Videos

Crime

Man killed in crash with truck in Phenix City

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

January 15, 2018 07:43 PM

A 23-year-old Phenix City man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in Phenix City.

Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. said Jonathan Smith was pronounced dead at Midtown Medical Center in Columbus at 3:05 p.m.

His body will be sent for an autopsy to determine cause of death.

Sumbry said Smith was a passenger in a 2008 Pontiac G6 which collided with a semi-trailer truck at 1004 U.S. Highway 280.

Sumbry said the crash happened Monday morning.

Sumbry said the driver of the Pontiac was taken to the hospital for observation but was not seriously injured.

He said he did not hear anything about the truck driver being injured.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

View More Video