Man killed in crash with truck in Phenix City

A 23-year-old Phenix City man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in Phenix City.
Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. said Jonathan Smith was pronounced dead at Midtown Medical Center in Columbus at 3:05 p.m.
His body will be sent for an autopsy to determine cause of death.
Sumbry said Smith was a passenger in a 2008 Pontiac G6 which collided with a semi-trailer truck at 1004 U.S. Highway 280.
Sumbry said the crash happened Monday morning.
Sumbry said the driver of the Pontiac was taken to the hospital for observation but was not seriously injured.
He said he did not hear anything about the truck driver being injured.
