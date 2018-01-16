Columbus police officer placed on leave after drug arrest

Officials announced Tuesday morning that the Columbus police officer who was arrested Saturday afternoon on drug-related charges has been placed on administrative leave without pay.
Officer Sameen Mitchell, who joined the patrol division on Jan. 30, and Chelsea Moses face one count each of possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects. He was also charged with violation of oath of officer. They were booked into the Muscogee County Jail, but later released on bond.
Members of the Special Operations allegedly found Mitchell and Moses, both 27, with 9 grams of marijuana (street value of $9), multiple plastic baggies and two grinders.
Mitchell was taken into custody at 1:42 p.m. Saturday inside of his home in the 2400 block of West Britt David.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
