Death of inmate at Georgia prison being investigated

The death of an inmate at Hays State Prison in Summerville, Ga., is being investigated.
The Georgia Department of Corrections made the announcemen Tuesday.
According to the report, on Jan. 13 at 1:09 a.m., correctional officers found inmate Cecil Williams unresponsive in his cell.
Prison medical staff attempted to revive him. He was pronounced dead at 1:28 a.m. by a physician at the prison.
Williams was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2015 in Lowndes County. The charge was robbery by intimidation.
Investigators believe it was a suicide.
