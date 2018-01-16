Four suspects fired shots at man after breaking into his truck, Columbus police say

Four men fired several shots at a Columbus man after breaking into his truck at his Jason Court home, authorities said.
He was able to escape the 5:35 a.m. incident without injury, but his vehicle was damaged.
Columbus police were called to the victim’s Jason Court home near Whitesville Road around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a shooting.
Sgt. Art Sheldon said the owner of the vehicle saw four men in his driveway breaking into his truck. He yelled at them to leave and they fired several shots at him while running across the street, according to police.
They fled in a dark vehicle.
Sheldon told the Ledger-Enquirer Tuesday afternoon that detailed descriptions of the suspects and the vehicle they left in is not available at this time. No additional details were released.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
