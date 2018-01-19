More Videos

Crime

Man standing in roadway found with $50 worth of marijuana, Columbus police say

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

January 19, 2018 12:34 PM

Michael Lawrence, 27, faces one count of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail for a 8 a.m. Saturday hearing in Columbus Recorder's Court.

A Columbus police officer said he was in the area of Brown Avenue and Seventh Street when he spotted Lawrence standing in the roadway. He said the man started running after he approached him.

The officer said he chased him and took him into custody in a backyard, where he found 5 grams of marijuana (street value of $50) in his jacket pocket. It was allegedly wrapped in nine bags.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

