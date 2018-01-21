Paula Elise Jones
Paula Elise Jones Muscogee County Jail
Paula Elise Jones Muscogee County Jail

Crime

Police say woman found with marijuana

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

January 21, 2018 11:53 AM

Columbus police say a 30-year-old woman was found with marijuana in her vehicle.

According to an official report, a police officer was patrolling in the area of Veterans Parkway Saturday morning when around 12:45 a.m. a Honda Accord was spotted. The officer said the driver changed lanes without giving a proper signal.

The officer said that at the traffic stop, marijuana and drug-related objects were found.

The report does not reveal how much marijuana was in the vehicle.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Paula Elise Jones was charged with purchase, posssession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of controlled substance or marijuana.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

    A man facing trial on murder charges in a 2014 fatal shooting triggered by a birthday party fight pleaded to voluntary manslaughter Tuesday. Now 27, Otis James Perry pleaded guilty in the Dec. 1. 2014, death of Marquise Alante Shivers, who was shot twice during a dispute around 10 p.m. at 4006 Sixth Ave., where friends had gathered for a birthday celebration. Perry pleaded right before the case was to go to trial, as attorneys had spent Monday picking a jury. He first huddled in the courtroom with about 10 relatives to discuss whether to plea or let the trial proceed with opening statements.

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:31

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin
Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says 1:28

Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says
One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop 0:53

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop

View More Video