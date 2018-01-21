Police say woman found with marijuana

Columbus police say a 30-year-old woman was found with marijuana in her vehicle.
According to an official report, a police officer was patrolling in the area of Veterans Parkway Saturday morning when around 12:45 a.m. a Honda Accord was spotted. The officer said the driver changed lanes without giving a proper signal.
The officer said that at the traffic stop, marijuana and drug-related objects were found.
The report does not reveal how much marijuana was in the vehicle.
Paula Elise Jones was charged with purchase, posssession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of controlled substance or marijuana.
