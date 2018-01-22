Woman charged with possession of cocaine, theft

A 41-year-old Columbus woman faces numerous charges including theft of a motor vehicle and possession of cocaine.
According to the Muscogee County Jail, Angel Annette Kirkland, who was arrested Monday, also faces charges of theft by taking and possession of methamphetamine.
She did not resist arrest.
She was taken to the jail in a police vehicle.
Kirkland is scheduled to appear in Columbus Recorder’s Court on Jan. 24 at 8 a.m.
