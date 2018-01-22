Angel Kirkland
Angel Kirkland Muscogee County Jail
Angel Kirkland Muscogee County Jail

Crime

Woman charged with possession of cocaine, theft

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

January 22, 2018 06:25 PM

A 41-year-old Columbus woman faces numerous charges including theft of a motor vehicle and possession of cocaine.

According to the Muscogee County Jail, Angel Annette Kirkland, who was arrested Monday, also faces charges of theft by taking and possession of methamphetamine.

She did not resist arrest.

She was taken to the jail in a police vehicle.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kirkland is scheduled to appear in Columbus Recorder’s Court on Jan. 24 at 8 a.m.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

    A man facing trial on murder charges in a 2014 fatal shooting triggered by a birthday party fight pleaded to voluntary manslaughter Tuesday. Now 27, Otis James Perry pleaded guilty in the Dec. 1. 2014, death of Marquise Alante Shivers, who was shot twice during a dispute around 10 p.m. at 4006 Sixth Ave., where friends had gathered for a birthday celebration. Perry pleaded right before the case was to go to trial, as attorneys had spent Monday picking a jury. He first huddled in the courtroom with about 10 relatives to discuss whether to plea or let the trial proceed with opening statements.

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:31

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin
Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says 1:28

Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says
One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop 0:53

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop

View More Video