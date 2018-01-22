Eufaula police arrest 3
Crime

Eufaula police arrest 3 after executing search warrant

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

January 22, 2018 07:40 PM

The tactical of the police department in Eufaula, Ala., arrested three people Saturday, two on drug charges.

According to an official report, the team executed a search warrant in the early Saturday morning. Eight individuals were detained at the location with three getting arrested.

Zachary Lee White, 26, of Eufaula was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lance Allan Brown, 41, of Eufaula was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Felicia Dunman, 37, of Eufaula was charged with violation of probation.

The case is still under investigation.

Additional charges may be pending.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

