Crime

Muscogee school bus collides with car at Macon Road and Boxwood Boulevard

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

January 23, 2018 06:11 PM

A Muscogee County school bus collided with a car near Macon Road and Boxwood Boulevard, a spokeswoman for the school district said Tuesday.

No injuries were reported in the 4:20 p.m. crash shortly after the bus left Richards Middle School, Director of Communications Mercedes Parham said in a release. Parents of all students were contacted about the crash.

The accident remains under investigation by the Columbus Police Department.

“It is our goal to safely and efficiently transport the students of Muscogee County to and from school,” Parham said. “We will continue to work, in cooperation with local law enforcement, to ensure we meet that goal for all students and employees serviced by our Department of Transportation. “

Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87

