Crime

MCSD student found ill after eating drug-laced gummy bear; fellow student charged

By Mark Rice

mrice@ledger-enquirer.com

January 24, 2018 03:34 PM

A Muscogee County School District student became sick after eating a gummy bear laced with medical cannabis, and Columbus police arrested the fellow student accused of distributing the altered candy, MCSD announced Wednesday.

According to MCSD’s news release, the incident occurred Friday at Hardaway High School, where a female student was found ill in a restroom after ingesting a gummy bear she had received from another female student.

“The student was immediately examined by medical professionals and released home without any report of serious injury,” MCSD communications director Mercedes Parham said in the news release. “School administrators then reported the incident to local law enforcement.”

An investigation resulted in the arrest of the student accused of distributing the gummy bears, which were found positive for medical cannabis. She was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, the news release says.

Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele

