Crime

2 possible flu-related deaths in Lee County

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

January 24, 2018 05:20 PM

It appears two men in Lee County, Ala., may have recently suffered flu-related deaths.

According to Lee County Coroner Bill Harris, an 88-year-old man in an Opelika, Ala., nursing home died from complications of the flu. He had multiple medical problems.

On Jan. 11, a 56-year-old Smiths Station man died in a Columbus hospital likely from flu complications.

Harris is waiting on medical records on that person but does believe the flu played a role in the death.

Harris said he is not releasing any names at this time.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

