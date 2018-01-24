2 possible flu-related deaths in Lee County

It appears two men in Lee County, Ala., may have recently suffered flu-related deaths.
According to Lee County Coroner Bill Harris, an 88-year-old man in an Opelika, Ala., nursing home died from complications of the flu. He had multiple medical problems.
On Jan. 11, a 56-year-old Smiths Station man died in a Columbus hospital likely from flu complications.
Harris is waiting on medical records on that person but does believe the flu played a role in the death.
Harris said he is not releasing any names at this time.
