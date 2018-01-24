Georgia correctional officer charged with attempting to get contraband to prisoner

A correctional officer at a Georgia prison has been charged with attempting to bring in contraband for a prisoner.
According to an official report from the Georgia Department of Corrections, officer Willie Haynes was arrested Jan. 21.
The incident occurred at Johnson State Prison in Wrightsville, Ga.
“We are steadfast in keeping contraband out of our facilities and we will continue to hold these law breakers accountable,” said Commissioner Gregory C. Dozier. “We appreciate the hard-work and dedication of our observant officers who took such swift action.”
The report says Haynes entered the front entrance area and begin to walk through the metal detector when the portal sergeant noticed a bulge on his person. Haynes pulled out multiple bags containing tobacco from around his waist.
When interviewed, Haynes admitted to the attempted introduction of contraband for an offender with whom he had unlawfully been in communication with and would be receiving payment from. Officers say Haynes confessed to having a weapon in his vehicle.
The weapon was recovered by GDC Special Agents.
Officer Haynes was arrested and has been charged with items prohibited by inmates , trading with inmates without consent of the warden, and violation of oath of office.
