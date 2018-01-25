Man charged after shooting into vehicle on Farr Road, police say

A man was accused of firing shots into a vehicle in a Wednesday afternoon incident on Farr Road, authorities said.
Roy Burney, 46, was arrested on one count each of second-degree damage to property, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, reckless conduct and discharging a gun or pistol near a public highway. He was placed into the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Friday hearing in Columbus Recorder's Court.
Columbus police were called to the intersection of Ridgefield Drive and Farr Road around 1:39 p.m. Wednesday to check on a person with a gun.
Further investigation led officials to believe that Burney fired shots at a vehicle on Farr Road, causing more than $500 worth of damage.
The initial police report indicates that a woman was in or around the vehicle at the time of the incident, but she wasn't harmed.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
