Man faces marijuana and weapon’s charges after items found on Dearborn Avenue

A Columbus man faces marijuana and gun charges after Georgia Probation Officers recovered the items Wednesday on Dearborn Avenue.
Ehren Vaughan Robinson, 27, was charged with one count each of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, felon in possession of a firearm, criminal use of an article with altered identification, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain crimes and possession of drug related object. He is held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail for 2 p.m. Friday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Police were called to 5603 Dearborn Ave. at just before 8 p.m. after probation officers recovered an undisclosed amount of marijuana and a gun at the location. Robinson was taken into custody at the scene.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
Comments