Student found with weapon after fight at Shaw High, police say

More Videos 1:31 Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin Pause 1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 1:52 These (not so) smooth criminals should stick to their day jobs 2:52 Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow 0:54 Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 2:24 Jury finds defendant guilty of involuntary manslaughter just hours after closing arguments 1:37 Easterseals West Georgia begins major expansion 1:04 Project Homeless Connect: Agency offers help and support for survivors of sexual assault,violence 1:22 Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Sometimes the “perfect crime” doesn't quite play out as intended. Here are some criminals who could use some practice. Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy

Sometimes the “perfect crime” doesn't quite play out as intended. Here are some criminals who could use some practice. Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy