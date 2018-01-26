More Videos

Crime

Student found with weapon after fight at Shaw High, police say

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

January 26, 2018 02:27 PM

A 17-year-old was allegedly found with brass knuckles after a fight at Shaw High School, authorities said.

Davonte Dowdell faces one count of bringing a weapon on school property and obstruction. A 14-year-old student was charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction.

A Columbus police officer said he was working off-duty at Shaw High at 7579 Raider Way around 3:30 p.m. Thursday when he saw an altercation with multiple students.

Mercedes Parham, the communications director with the Muscogee County School District, said two boys were arguing in the hallway and two other students got involved. Officials have yet to clarify when and how Dowdell got involved in the altercation.

"As the incident escalated to include a third male student and female student, a school resource officer proceeded to de-escalate the situation," Parham said. "The female student allegedly failed to comply with the requests of the officer during the incident. After the officer successfully de-escalated the incident, a set of brass knuckles was discovered in one of the male student's possession."

Officials said Dowdell shoved the officer several times in an attempt to have other people remove a weapon from his pants, and that's when they found the brass knuckles in his waistband.

Parham said both students will face immediate disciplinary action.

"The Student Code of Conduct outlines expectations pertaining to weapons and behavior on campus," she said. "Students are not permitted to carry or use of weapons of any kind while on school grounds. Students are also expected to comply with directions or commands given by school personnel. "

Parham said the school district is cooperating with police as they continue to investigate the incident.

"We will continue to work in cooperation with our local law enforcement to determine the best course of action to ensure the safety of all students and personnel is maintained at the highest standard," she said.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

