Probation officer checks on man and finds $400 worth of marijuana in Columbus home

A Columbus man already on probation for the sale of marijuana pleaded not guilty Friday to his probation officer finding more than an ounce of the drug at his Dearborn Avenue home.

Ehren Vaughan Robinson, 27, was charged with one count each of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, felon in possession of a firearm, criminal use of an article with altered identification, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain crimes and possession of drug related object after his arrest about 8 p.m. Wednesday. Recorder’s Court Judge Julius Hunter ordered Robinson held on bonds totaling $22,750 and bound all charges over to Muscogee Superior Court.

Officer Daniel Phillips said police were called to 5603 Dearborn Ave. after probation officer David Shank stopped to check on Robinson and found marijuana, a scale and grinder in the home. Phillips said marijuana also was found in the toilet.

A man visiting Robinson was sitting on a couch. When he stood up, police found a .22-caliber pistol with an initial altered on the weapon. No one claimed responsibility for the weapon.

Shank said he didn’t believe any of the drug was flushed down the toilet. Police seized more than 39 grams of the drug valued at almost $400.

Robinson, who was represented by public defender Owen Lynch, didn’t testify. Lynch asked for a reasonable bond but Hunter increased the bond on the possession of marijuana with intent to distribute charge from $10,000 to $15,000.