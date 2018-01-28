Terrence Shaw
Columbus police say man made terroristic threats

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

January 28, 2018 12:30 PM

A 31-year-old Columbus man has been charged with aggravated assault and making terroristic threats.

According to a police report, arrested was Terrence Sedale Shaw.

Muscogee County Jail Records say Shaw was also charged with possession of firearm or knife during the commission of a crime and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

The incident occurred Saturday at 8:48 p.m. on Walker Street.

No other details were available.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

