Cristina Lumford
Cristina Lumford Muscogee County Jail
Cristina Lumford Muscogee County Jail

Crime

Woman charged with possession of cocaine, marijuana

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

January 28, 2018 05:13 PM

Police say a 22-year-old Columbus woman was found in possession of cocaine and marijuana.

According to a police report, Cristina Lumford was arrested during a traffic stop Saturday at 11:30 a.m. on Airport Thruway.

The report says the drugs were found in her purse.

Police say five grams of marijuana valued at $50 and one gram of cocaine valued at $100 were found.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Lumford is scheduled to appear in Columbus Recorder’s Court Monday at 8 a.m.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

  Comments  