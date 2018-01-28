Woman charged with possession of cocaine, marijuana

Police say a 22-year-old Columbus woman was found in possession of cocaine and marijuana.
According to a police report, Cristina Lumford was arrested during a traffic stop Saturday at 11:30 a.m. on Airport Thruway.
The report says the drugs were found in her purse.
Police say five grams of marijuana valued at $50 and one gram of cocaine valued at $100 were found.
Lumford is scheduled to appear in Columbus Recorder’s Court Monday at 8 a.m.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
