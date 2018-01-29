Columbus man, 53, gets 30 years for baiting 11-year-old to send nude photos

1:31 Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin Pause

0:42 One of three men charged in brutal 2016 Upatoi slayings to plead, a second withdraws plea

1:28 Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says

0:53 One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop

1:26 'He was never into street life,' friend said of slain Macon rapper

1:58 Three plead not guilty in deadly shooting of Kendrick High senior

0:33 Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera

0:36 Police respond to armed robbery at BP station

5:34 Tarr offers no apologies, only explanation of how he fatally shot his neighbor