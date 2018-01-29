Brandon Boyd
Brandon Boyd Muscogee County Jail
Brandon Boyd Muscogee County Jail

Crime

Police say bicycle rider had stolen gun accessories in his pants

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

January 29, 2018 07:24 PM

Columbus police say a 30-year-old bicycle rider was found with stolen gun accessories in his pants.

Charged with burglary first degree is Brandon Boyd.

According to a police report, a Columbus police officer who was responding to the report of a burglary at a residence on Eberhart Avenue noticed a man fitting the description that dispatch had given of a suspected burglar who was riding a bicycle on Munro Avenue.

The report says the officer stopped the man and during a search found several items including two Aimpoint red-dot sccopes, valued at about $650 each, and a Surefire rifle foregrip with a flashlight valued at $1,100.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police say Boyd said he found the items in an abandoned building.

The items were shown to the owner of the residence on Eberhart Avenue and he identified them as the ones taken.

Boyd was taken to the Muscogee County Jail.

He is scheduled to appear in Columbus Recorder’s Court Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

  Comments  