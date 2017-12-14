Update: Jury selection continues in Upatoi murder trial

More Videos

Raheam Daniel Gibson, one of three defendants set for trial this week in the brutal 2016 homicides of a grandmother, son and granddaughter in Columbus’ Upatoi area, has agreed to plead guilty on the day jury selection’s to begin. A second suspect, Jervarceay Tapley, had agreed to plead guilty Monday, but abruptly withdrew that plea under questioning from Judge Gil McBride.

A man facing trial on murder charges in a 2014 fatal shooting triggered by a birthday party fight pleaded to voluntary manslaughter Tuesday. Now 27, Otis James Perry pleaded guilty in the Dec. 1. 2014, death of Marquise Alante Shivers, who was shot twice during a dispute around 10 p.m. at 4006 Sixth Ave., where friends had gathered for a birthday celebration. Perry pleaded right before the case was to go to trial, as attorneys had spent Monday picking a jury. He first huddled in the courtroom with about 10 relatives to discuss whether to plea or let the trial proceed with opening statements.

Columbus police were called to Ballard Way Apartments at 5600 Hunter Road around 2:30 a.m. Nov. 17 to investigate a shooting. They found Javion Shorter on the staircase of Building 14 suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen and left arm. It was his 18th birthday.Police Cpl. Sherman Hayes said the victim gave a statement to police in which he identified the shooter, but authorities declined to release the name. Shorter died two days later at Midtown Medical Center, said Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley.

Los Angeles Police are searching for a man who was caught on camera breaking into homes in Studio City between November 28 and December 3, wearing a Santa hat and scarf. The LAPD press release said the suspect knocked on doors and rang door bells to assess if anyone was home. “When no one answered the door, the suspect would gain entry to the backyards of the homes, smash a rear patio sliding door or back window, then enter the homes,” the press release said. “Once inside, the suspect removed cash, jewelry, safes, and firearms before leaving. A get-a-way driver has been seen in a dark sedan.”

Combat veteran Timothy Tarr recounted how he shot neighbor Alcides Washington, and recalled his bloody experiences while serving overseas, and how that affected his reaction to Washington’s turning toward him with a paintball gun on May 24, 2016, after Tarr ordered him to quit shooting it. After his account, Chief Assistant District Attorney Al Whitaker questioned Tarr's account. This is an excerpt of his questioning.

Adrian Harris,30, pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court to charges stemming from a Sept. 30 drive-by shooting that took the life of Takelia Johnson near Ewart Avenue. Harris,30, faces one count each of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. These are excerpts of an interview with Michael Eddings, the defense attorney who represented Harris during the hearing.

The jury reached a verdict early Friday afternoon in the murder trial of Gary Lee Jones Jr., charged in Robert Earl Bolden’s Nov. 5, 2014 fatal shooting on Riverland Avenue in Columbus’ Oakland Park community. Jones was found not guilty on all charges, which included malice or deliberate murder, felony murder for allegedly killing Bolden while committing the felony of armed robbery, armed robbery and using a gun to commit a crime. Michael Eddings, Jones' defense attorney, spoke with the media after the verdicts came in. These are excerpts from his comments.

The jury has reached a verdict in the murder trial of Gary Lee Jones Jr., charged in Robert Earl Bolden’s Nov. 5, 2014 fatal shooting on Riverland Avenue in Columbus’ Oakland Park community. Jones was found not guilty on all charges, which included malice or deliberate murder, felony murder for allegedly killing Bolden while committing the felony of armed robbery, armed robbery and using a gun to commit a crime.Jurors deliberated about three hours before announcing they had a verdict at 1:15 p.m.

Gary Lee Jones Jr. took the stand Thursday morning to testify on his own behalf. Jones is facing murder charges in connection with the Nov. 5, 2014 shooting death of Robert Earl Bolden outside the Riverwind Apartments. This is an excerpt of Jones' testimony. Jones testified that Bolden "tussled" with Adrian Devon Patterson,26, that he saw Bolden with a silver gun, heard a gun shot, but did not see the actual shooting.