Auburn , Ala., is ranked in the top 10 safest cities in Alabama, according to recent survey.
Auburn , Ala., is ranked in the top 10 safest cities in Alabama, according to recent survey. City of Auburn
Auburn , Ala., is ranked in the top 10 safest cities in Alabama, according to recent survey. City of Auburn

Crime

City of Auburn makes top 10 list of 2018 safest cities in Alabama, survey shows

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

January 31, 2018 07:25 PM

For the second time since last year, the city of Auburn is one of the safest cities in Alabama, according to the 2018 list of cities ranked by the National Council for Home Safety and Security.

Ranked No. 7, Auburn moved up 13 places from its No. 20 spot in 2017 in the ranking released by the Auburn city manager’s office. Other neighboring cities of Eufaula was No. 27, while Opelika and Phenix City ranked No. 39 and 40 respectively.

Fifty cities on the list were evaluated based on the number of reported violent crimes and property crimes per 1,000 people.

With a population of 63,871, Auburn was the largest of the top 25 cities. The city had 3.29 violent crimes per 1,000 people and 17.61 property crimes per 1,000 people.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Topping the list at No. 1 was Helena, a suburb of Birmingham and located in the middle of the state. The city of 18,525 people recorded 1.35 violent crimes per 1,000 people.

To rank the cities, the NCHSS compiled data from the most recent FBI Uniform Crime report and its own population data and internal research . Populations under 10,000 were excluded and those that failed to submit a complete crime report to the FBI.

To see the rest of the list or to find out more about the NCHSS’s methodology, visit alarms.org/safest-cities-in-alabama-2018.

Here are the top 25 safest cities in Alabama

1. Helena

2. Vestavia Hills

3. Mountain Brook

4. Alabaster

5. Daphne

6. Moody

7. Auburn

8. Pleasant Grove

9. Pelham

10. Hartselle

11. Athens

12. Madison

13. Enterprise

14. Albertville

15. Irondale

16. Fairhope

17. Saraland

18. Fort Payne

19. Pell City

20. Cullman

21. Northport

22. Hueytown

23. Prattville

24. Florence

25. Homewood

  Comments  