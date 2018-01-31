City of Auburn makes top 10 list of 2018 safest cities in Alabama, survey shows

For the second time since last year, the city of Auburn is one of the safest cities in Alabama, according to the 2018 list of cities ranked by the National Council for Home Safety and Security.
Ranked No. 7, Auburn moved up 13 places from its No. 20 spot in 2017 in the ranking released by the Auburn city manager’s office. Other neighboring cities of Eufaula was No. 27, while Opelika and Phenix City ranked No. 39 and 40 respectively.
Fifty cities on the list were evaluated based on the number of reported violent crimes and property crimes per 1,000 people.
With a population of 63,871, Auburn was the largest of the top 25 cities. The city had 3.29 violent crimes per 1,000 people and 17.61 property crimes per 1,000 people.
Topping the list at No. 1 was Helena, a suburb of Birmingham and located in the middle of the state. The city of 18,525 people recorded 1.35 violent crimes per 1,000 people.
To rank the cities, the NCHSS compiled data from the most recent FBI Uniform Crime report and its own population data and internal research . Populations under 10,000 were excluded and those that failed to submit a complete crime report to the FBI.
To see the rest of the list or to find out more about the NCHSS’s methodology, visit alarms.org/safest-cities-in-alabama-2018.
Here are the top 25 safest cities in Alabama
1. Helena
2. Vestavia Hills
3. Mountain Brook
4. Alabaster
5. Daphne
6. Moody
7. Auburn
8. Pleasant Grove
9. Pelham
10. Hartselle
11. Athens
12. Madison
13. Enterprise
14. Albertville
15. Irondale
16. Fairhope
17. Saraland
18. Fort Payne
19. Pell City
20. Cullman
21. Northport
22. Hueytown
23. Prattville
24. Florence
25. Homewood
