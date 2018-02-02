Man accused of exposing himself and stalking woman at South Columbus Library

A Columbus man is accused of exposing himself and stalking a woman before the South Columbus Public Library opened on Jan. 26.
Octavious Tremaine Jones, 32, was taken into custody on Friday, a week after the incident, and held in the Muscogee County Jail. He is charged with one count each of public indecency, stalking, simple assault and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
The charges stemmed from a police call to the 2034 S. Lumpkin Road library to investigate exposing. Police said the incident occurred about 9:45 a.m. before the facility opened at 10 a.m.
Police said Jones intentionally exposed himself to the woman in a public place. After the incident, police said the suspect followed the woman with intent to harass or intimidate her.
The woman was in fear because of the suspect’s actions.
During his arrest, Jones refused to stand, forcing police officers to carry him to the police cruiser. That prompted the obstruction charge from police.
